Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, BLM, Hollywood, Police Brutality, Protest

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Black Lives Matter activists took to the streets of Hollywood Sunday to demand justice in the fatal shootings of unarmed black men in L.A. County.

The Mass Rally For Justice began at 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Sunset Blvd. Protesters carried photos of their loved ones as they marched. Others held signs reading, “Stop the harassment,” and “Stop police brutality.”

The march continued to a 24 Hour Fitness, where Albert Dorsey was fatally shot by the LAPD in Oct. More than 100 protesters then marched into a Walgreen’s on Sunset Blvd. and Vine St., where 21-one-year-old Jonathan Hart, a suspected shoplifter, was shot and killed by an armed security guard on Dec. 2.

Activists say among their demands is more transparency from law enforcement.

“All we want is justice,” Gabriel Rascon said.

Family members and loved ones of several different people shot by police were among those at the rally.

In some of those cases being protested, police have said the people who were shot were armed and officers were acting in self-defense. Family members have disputed those accounts.

