LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two arrests have been made in connection with a homeless man who was fatally stabbed Nov. 6 in downtown Los Angeles, according to LAPD.

Homicide detectives have arrested a man and a woman believed to be involved in the stabbing death of a homeless man in the area of Ninth Street, between Hope Street and Grand Avenue.

Homicide detectives received an anonymous tip that the suspects were in Anaheim and worked with police there to locate and arrest Fred Scott Johnson, 23, and Savannah McKinley, 28, who were both transients, police said.

Both were arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday, Johnson on suspicion of murder and McKinley on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. They were being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

LAPD detectives released video Wednesday of the brutal stabbing.

The surveillance footage shows a man in a grey sweatshirt attacking the victim, who appears to be lying on a bench before falling to the ground. The suspect grabs the victim’s backpack, stabs him again, then walks away.

Police say the victim, Fernando Perez, died of multiple stab wounds two days later.

