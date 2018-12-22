LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retailers across the Southland are offering deals for last-minute shoppers as Christmas quickly approaches.

The countdown to Christmas was in full swing on Super Saturday as bargain hunters searched for deep discounts.

Retailers like Kohl’s in Northridge were packed with sale signs on virtually every display. Kohl’s is open 24 hours a day until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Many other stores have extended hours and major sales to attract consumers looking for their final gifts – or for those just getting started.

Retailers expect Saturday will be the busiest shopping day of the year, possibly surpassing Black Friday.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, about 134 million people will take advantage of the day’s perks.

At the Northridge Kohl’s, shoppers were filing in to take advantage of the sales and to get a jump on what was expected to be large crowds coming in not only to the department store, but throughout stores throughout the country.