  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMYour Help is Needed Now!
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holiday Shopping, Super Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retailers across the Southland are offering deals for last-minute shoppers as Christmas quickly approaches.

The countdown to Christmas was in full swing on Super Saturday as bargain hunters searched for deep discounts.

Retailers like Kohl’s in Northridge were packed with sale signs on virtually every display. Kohl’s is open 24 hours a day until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Many other stores have extended hours and major sales to attract consumers looking for their final gifts – or for those just getting started.

Retailers expect Saturday will be the busiest shopping day of the year, possibly surpassing Black Friday.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, about 134 million people will take advantage of the day’s perks.

At the Northridge Kohl’s, shoppers were filing in to take advantage of the sales and to get a jump on what was expected to be large crowds coming in not only to the department store, but throughout stores throughout the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s