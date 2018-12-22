LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — TSA workers at LAX will are now doing their jobs without pay during what airport officials expect will be a record travel season.

Government Officially Enters Partial Shutdown As Congress Misses Funding Deadline — Live Updates

The partial federal government shutdown isn’t impacting travelers yet but it is impacting TSA workers during the busiest travel time of the year, reports CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold.

Traffic at LAX appeared to be like any other Saturday afternoon but airport officials said they expected numbers to pick up around 8-9 p.m. Officials have launched a new Twitter program to tell passengers about the traffic, alerting travelers how long it’s expected to take to get into the airport and around the loop.

The airport expects 5.8 million passengers during the 25-day holiday period between Dec. 14-Jan. 7.

Officials advise all travelers to allow extra time when traveling during this period.