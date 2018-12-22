HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Temple Israel of Hollywood is seeking to spread the word about its annual interfaith Christmas Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry on Tuesday, hoping to serve 1,500 people.

“We ask not for your financial support, or for more food, because we have all that covered,” said Rev. Kathy Cooper Ledesma of Hollywood United Methodist Church, where the dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Instead, we ask for your support as neighbors, to reach out and spread our invitation to Christmas dinner to those in your orbit who might not otherwise hear of it.”

More than 100 roasted turkeys with stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and a host of desserts will be served to retirees, homeless people, working families with young children and other hungry and needy individuals and families, organizers said.

Diners will receive bags filled with personal care items, new socks, hats and blankets. Children will receive toys, their choice of a book and have the opportunity to have a family picture taken with Santa Claus.

The Christmas Dinner was originally a project of the Hollywood Interfaith Coalition, whose churches had been serving Thanksgiving dinner.

Some of the coalition’s Jewish participants thought it would be a nice idea for the Jewish participants to take over the serving of Christmas Dinner so the members of the coalition celebrating and observing Christmas could stay home with their families.

Temple Israel of Hollywood became the lead organizer and host of the event in the 1980s.

