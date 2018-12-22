GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that killed an elderly woman in Glendale while she was Christmas shopping Friday night.

Seventy-two-year-old Vram Ismallyan was captured on security video exiting a gift shop at approximately 7:20 p.m., moments before she crossed Glenoaks Blvd. at Linden St. and was struck and killed. Police say the driver never stopped.

Family members declined to speak on camera but released the video in the hopes it would help find the suspect.

Police were out near Glenoaks Blvd. passing out flyers and going door-to-door hoping to find clues after the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Those that wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.