LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – The Washington brinkmanship that led to a partial U.S. government shutdown could have major political repercussions for President Donald Trump and Congress. But the most immediate impact will be felt by the vast numbers of workers who will have to do without a paycheck until the impasse ends.

More than 420,000 federal employees will have to work without pay, according to a report from the Senate Appropriations Committee. An additional 380,000 will be furloughed — meaning sent home without pay — the committee estimates.

The financial toll could be heavy if the closure lasted a “very long time,” as Mr. Trump has threatened. The longest government shutdown occurred during President Bill Clinton’s time in office, also over the holidays, and continued for 21 days.

RELATED: Will The Partial Government Shutdown Affect Holiday Plans?

Shutdowns since then have been much shorter. But it’s hardly a vacation for employees. If a shutdown happens, affected federal workers won’t be paid for the week of Dec. 23 through Jan. 5 “until the lapse in appropriations has ended,” according to instructions for federal employees issued Friday by the Office of Management and Budget.

Traditionally, Congress has restored back pay for disputes during government shutdowns.

What happens to federal employees during shutdown

More than 420,000 federal employees would have to go to work without pay, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The committee estimates that includes:

More than 41,000 law enforcement and correctional officers

Up to 88 percent of Department of Homeland Security employees

Up to 5,000 Forest Service firefighters

On top of that, more than 380,000 federal employees would be furloughed — meaning, sent home without pay — the committee estimates. That includes:

Roughly 86 percent of the Department of Commerce staff

About 96 percent of NASA employees

About 52,000 IRS workers

Roughly 95 percent of Housing and Urban Development employees

Won’t hurt a bit?

Some lawmakers said earlier Friday the risk to federal workers is overblown. Rep. Scott Perry, R.-Pennsylvania, told Politico that furloughs have no impact because employees typically get back pay when Congress reaches an agreement and government re-opens.

“Who’s living that they’re not going to make it to the next paycheck?” he asked reporter Sarah Ferris, according to a tweet.

Tonight, I asked Scott Perry (R-Pa.) about effect of fed employees being furloughed. He argued it had no real impact since employees eventually get paid back. "Who’s living that they’re not going to make it to the next paycheck?" — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 21, 2018

Labor leaders disagree. A shutdown is “personally concerning this time of year for employees as they begin to travel to celebrate holidays with family and friends,” wrote Anthony M. Reardon, head of the National Treasury Employees Union, in a letter to Congressional leaders this week.

A shutdown complicates work for agencies like the IRS ahead of tax season, as well as Customs and the Border Patrol amid trade and immigration issues, Reardon added.

RELATED: Here’s What Services Are Shuttered In A Partial Government Shutdown

Employees are also concerned about a potential pay freeze given Mr. Trump’s fiscal 2019 budget proposal.

“The impending shutdown could be devastating for the men and women who keep our federal buildings safe and clean,” Jaime Contreras, vice president of the Washington, D.C.-area SEIU chapter, said as part of a statement issued by several unions this week.

Economy won’t flinch, but markets might

Spending on mandatory programs including such as Social Security will continue, while the U.S. will keep making government debt payments. But a longer shutdown would need to be evaluated sector-by-sector to see if it’s hurting the nation’s finances, said William Foster, senior credit officer for debt rating company Moody’s Investors Service.