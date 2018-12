LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A river is running through South Los Angeles after a water main break.

The underwater intersection of San Pedro and 55th streets were spotted by Sky 2 at about 5:30 a.m. The flood of water appeared to extend for several blocks.

It’s not clear if the water main break has affected water service to the surrounding neighborhood.

LADWP crews are on the scene.



This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.