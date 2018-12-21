AZUSA (CBSLA) — Police are searching an industrial area of Azusa for a possible burglary suspect who struggled with police officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

Just after midnight, officers were called out to investigate a possible burglary in an industrial area at McKinley and Irwindale, where they found an armed suspect. During a struggle with the officers, shots were fired, but it’s not clear if the shots were fired by the suspect or the officers.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, and it’s not known if the suspect is hurt. Police say they have not been able to make contact with him, but a SWAT team is believed to have him contained in one area.

Irwindale Avenue is shut down from First Avenue to Arrow Highway.