DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A scandal at the LAPD Friday night.

A detective is accusing a fellow officer of committing revenge porn. Illegally sharing intimate photos of her with others to embarrass her.

Lisa Bloom, the attorney for the woman making the accusations, said the female detective was in a relationship with an officer at the LAPD and that he was abusive and that he also took explicit pictures of her and then distributed them after the relationship was over.

Ysabel Villegas is the alleged victim. Villegas is a robbery homicide detective with the LAPD. Danny Reedy is an officer in the Central Division.

Bloom said Villegas was in the relationship starting in 2013 and that it ended just about a month ago and that when it ended that’s when she says Reedy sent out pictures that he had no permission taking of her and that he sent them to at least a half dozen other people inside the LAPD.

Bloom said Villegas found out because anther female employee at the LAPD told her about it. It was a humiliating and shocking act, according to Bloom.

“She alleges that it was a very abusive relationship. That he physically assaulted her on a number of occasions — hitting her on the head for example. That he took explicit photos of her without her consent and that he threatened to expose her. Post those photos on social media and send them out to other people if she left the relationship,” said Bloom.

Villegas is married to an assistant chief, Jorge Villegas. This was an extramarital affair she was having with Reedy.

Jorge Villegas also retired early because of an extramarital affair.

They have apparently reconciled their relationship but now Bloom is asking for a criminal investigation and is also launching a civil lawsuit.