LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending sluggers Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports.

MLB columnist Jeff Passan reported Friday that the Dodgers are trading Puig, Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer to the Reds in exchange for pitcher Homer Bailey, and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

According to Passan, the Dodgers will also give the Reds $7 million in cash as part of the deal.

The full deal, as @JonHeyman and @Joelsherman1 said, is: Reds get: Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer and $7M Dodgers get: Homer Bailey, SS/2B Jeter Downs, RHP Josiah Gray. (Downs is 20, Gray 21. Both are high-round picks who are favorites of scouts.) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

