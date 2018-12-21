Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending sluggers Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports.
MLB columnist Jeff Passan reported Friday that the Dodgers are trading Puig, Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer to the Reds in exchange for pitcher Homer Bailey, and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.
According to Passan, the Dodgers will also give the Reds $7 million in cash as part of the deal.
