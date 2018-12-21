  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending sluggers Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports.

Report: Dodgers Ship Puig, Kemp To Reds In Blockbuster Deal

Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers is greeted in the dugout by Matt Kemp after a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 22, 2018. (Getty Images)

MLB columnist Jeff Passan reported Friday that the Dodgers are trading Puig, Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer to the Reds in exchange for pitcher Homer Bailey, and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

According to Passan, the Dodgers will also give the Reds $7 million in cash as part of the deal.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

