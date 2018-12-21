1. Sushi Sankai

PHOTO: timothy P./YELP

Topping the list is Sushi Sankai. Located at 3940 S. Bristol St., Suite 112, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest rated eatery of its kind in Santa Ana, boasting four stars out of 641 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sushi Murasaki

Photo: Jazz N./Yelp

Next up is Sushi Murasaki, situated at 2901 W. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 108. With four stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sushi Near Me

Photo: Nicholas L./Yelp

Sushi Near Me, located at 3701 S. Harbor Blvd., Suite F, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tea room, sushi bar and Japanese eatery 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews.

4. Poke-Ria

Photo: Tina N./Yelp

Poke-Ria, a sushi bar that offers fresh seafood in Meredith Parkwood, is another go-to, with four stars out of 375 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1935 E. 17th St., Suite C to see for yourself.

5. Ponzu Sushi Bar

Photo: PonzuSushi B./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Ponzu Sushi Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 1945 E. 17th St., Suite 104.