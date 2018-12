Pro Surfer Found Dead In The Water While Surfing With Brother In MalibuA high surf advisory has been in effect for Southern California’s beaches since Monday after being extended multiple times. Earlier in the week, the high waves had damaged the Ventura Pier.

Sinkhole Swallows 2 Trucks After Water Main Break Floods South LA StreetsStreet flooding in the 300 block of East 55th Street was first reported at about 4:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flood of water appeared to extend for several blocks and was still gushing as late as 8 a.m.

LAPD Seizes Nearly $20M In Drugs, Cash, WeaponsLAPD makes a bust like no other. They seized nearly $20 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons.

Man Killed In Brutal South LA Car-To-Car ShootingPolice were called to a scene near East 41st Place and Morgan Avenue just after midnight and found a man who had suffered several gunshots to the face. The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teen Pushed Onto LA Metro Subway Tracks; Suspect Dies At HospitalPolice say the teen was waiting for a Red Line train around 9:15 a.m. when the suspect pushed him onto the tracks at Metro's Pershing Square station at Fifth and Hill streets.

Good Samaritan Fighting To Keep Injured LegAn Orange County man lent a hand to a woman in need on a rainy day and almost died. Now Evan Crocker is fighting to keep his injured leg from being amputated.

A Home For The Holidays: Riverside Community Builds Village For Homeless FamiliesThere's no place like home for the holidays, and on Thursday, the City of Riverside unveiled a small village for those struggling with homelessness.

FDA Issues Warning About Teething Jewelry Following Death Of 18-Month-Old ChildThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about teething jewelry following the death of an 18-month-old child.

Stretch Of 134 Freeway Gets 'President Barack H. Obama Highway' Signs A portion of the 134 Freeway between Glendale and Pasadena officially has a new name.

Police Search For Burglary Suspect In Azusa After Officer-Involved ShootingJust after midnight, officers were called out to investigate a possible burglary in an industrial area at McKinley and Irwindale, where they found an armed suspect. During a struggle with the officers, shots were fired, but it’s not clear if the shots were fired by the suspect or the officers.