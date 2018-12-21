HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A goose and a gull are being nursed back to health Friday after eating some of the hundreds of prescription pills that were dumped at Carr Park in Huntington Beach.

The Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach posted photos of the hundreds of pills that were found in the park, 16532 Springdale St., where people and children often gather to watch the wild birds around the lake.

Animal Control was called in after some birds were found with symptoms of having overdosed on the pills.

A Canada goose and a gull survived their ordeal, and are being nursed back to health.