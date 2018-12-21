PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for five armed robbery suspects in Hollywood following a high-speed pursuit that began in Pasadena.

Pasadena police officers say the suspects were wanted in the robbery of a Pasadena watch store before they fled the scene. Officers pursued the suspects in a white Kia Sol at high speeds on the 210 and 134 freeways before the driver moved to surface streets.

The driver continued weaving through traffic, at times swerving through busy intersections before continuing onto the southbound 170 at speeds over 100 mph, with CHP officers giving chase.

The suspect vehicle exited the freeway at Harvard Blvd. and Melrose Ave. around 5 p.m., when five people fled on foot. The suspects could be seen hopping over fences in the surrounding neighborhood to evade authorities, who were setting up a perimeter.

