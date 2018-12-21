LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – An armed suspect wanted on attempted murder charges was shot and killed by police in Lake Elsinore Thursday afternoon following a pursuit and collision.

The incident began just before 4 p.m. when Lake Elsinore police spotted the suspect in a vehicle.

The man was suspected to have been involved in a Dec. 15 shooting, also in the Lake Elsinore area. He was wanted in the attempted murder of two people, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over the car, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a pursuit. The chase came to an end when the suspect collided with another occupied car in the 18500 block of Collier Avenue, police said. The man emerged from the car armed, at which point he was shot by an officer, police said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, police disclosed. His name was not immediately released.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.