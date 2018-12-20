THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – An SUV crashed through a wall in the backyard of a Thousand Oaks home and landed on top of a hot tub Thursday night.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel was over the scene near the intersection of East Avenida de los Arboles and Oak Brook Drive just after 9:45 p.m.

Mundel reported the vehicle was involved in a multi-car crash and somehow ended up across the street.

The vehicle remained perched on the hot tub, which was adjacent to a pool, while authorities investigated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries were reported.