  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – An SUV crashed through a wall in the backyard of a Thousand Oaks home and landed on top of a hot tub Thursday night.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel was over the scene near the intersection of East Avenida de los Arboles and Oak Brook Drive just after 9:45 p.m.

Mundel reported the vehicle was involved in a multi-car crash and somehow ended up across the street.

The vehicle remained perched on the hot tub, which was adjacent to a pool, while authorities investigated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s