LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday by someone in another car in South Los Angeles.

Police were called to a scene near East 41st Place and Morgan Avenue just after midnight and found a man in his car who had suffered several gunshots to the face. The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found the man had been driving near 41st and Long Beach when someone pulled up next to him and opened fire.

A white two-door Infiniti was seen speeding away from the area, and police say they believe it was the shooter’s car.

Detectives say they have no motive yet, and are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related, or if the victim and suspect may have known each other. Officers will also scour the area for security video.