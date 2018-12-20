GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A portion of the 134 Freeway between Glendale and Pasadena is now officially named the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

Caltrans crews have installed signs renaming the busy stretch of the 134 Freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the 210 Freeway after the nation’s 44th president.

Obama attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year.

State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge), who co-authored the bill for the freeway’s renaming, says Obama’s time at Occidental ” influenced his political trajectory and lead him to become one of the most revered and respected Presidents in history.”

“Our community came together to make this happen,” Portantino said. “It is an honor to be in a position to have helped facilitate this wonderful symbol of our collective respect for the grace and dignity embodied by our 44th President.”

Portantino introduced the plan in 2016, citing what he described as California’s long history of designating freeways as reminders of the accomplishments of important leaders.

The lawmaker says community members donated funds to Caltrans for the creation and installation of the signs.

A formal unveiling is expected in the new year.

The freeway is the second roadway to be named after Obama in the Los Angeles area: earlier this year, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to rename Rodeo Road in Culver City to Obama Boulevard.