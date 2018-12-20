Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Caught On Video, South Pasadena

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police have made an arrest in an attempted jewelry store robbery at knife point in South Pasadena after spotting the getaway car in Compton.

Just a couple of days after images of the possible getaway car were publicized, deputies spotted it in Compton Tuesday and 21-year-old Omar Teriq Bradley was arrested.

Investigators believe Bradley and another man were the pair who walked into Vana Watch and Jewelry Store last Friday. The second man, who has not been identified, pulled a switchblade on the owner while demanding high-end watches.

But another worker pulled out a gun and chased them away.

Jewelry Store Robbery Suspect Arrested After Getaway Car Spotted In Compton

(credit: CBS)

The man who had pulled the switchblade remains at large.

