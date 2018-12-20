SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County man lent a hand to a woman in need on a rainy day. Now Evan Crocker is fighting to keep his injured leg from being amputated.

That act of kindness nearly killed Crocker two weeks ago on the toll road in Orange County.

From his hospital bed, the 21-year-old from Trabuco Canyon only remembers what witnesses have told him about that rainy day when a woman spun out in front of him and was facing backwards in the mud.

Crocker pulled his truck on to the shoulder and ran to her.

“I was standing in front of her car. Crouched in front of her car. A third car came in and hit the back of my truck and hit me and pinned me under the woman’s car that I stopped for,” said Crocker.

It was a decision that could cost this Good Samaritan his leg.

“We have to take it day by day. The most important thing is to save the patient. If he were to develop an infection we couldn’t deal with then amputation could be a possibility. We are doing anything we can to avoid that,” said trauma surgeon Dr. William Davis.

Unthinkable for a young man who hopes to be a firefighter paramedic.

He’s got multiple fractures on both legs and a broken back. Yet Crocker knows he did the right thing.

“She would have been hit head on,” said Crocker. “It’s just if I were in that situation I’d want someone to do the same for me.”

Crocker’s mom has started a GoFundMe account that will help her son get things like a stair lift once he’s back home.

“I’m glad the woman is OK and that I’m still alive,” said Crocker.