DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD detectives released video Wednesday of a brutal stabbing that killed a homeless man near a downtown college campus.

The surveillance footage shows a man in a grey sweatshirt attacking the victim, who appears to be lying on a bench before falling to the ground. The suspect grabs the victim’s backpack, stabs him again, then walks away.

LAFD paramedics responded to the Nov. 6 stabbing around 8:30 p.m. Police say the victim, Fernando Perez, died of multiple stab wounds two days later.

The attack occurred on 9th St. between Hope St. and Grand Ave, an area containing the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) as well as Grand Hope Park.

Additional surveillance video shows the suspect and a female companion before and after the murder walking through the downtown L.A. area. The suspect is seen wearing the same “Thrasher” sweatshirt before the attack, and later is seen carrying it along with the victim’s backpack.

Police believe the suspect is approximately 25-35 years old and about 6’3″ tall.