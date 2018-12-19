RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A teen believed to be the Silver Revolver Bandit — wanted in at least five armed robberies in Riverside and Moreno Valley, including one in which a store clerk was shot and wounded — was captured last week.

According to Riverside police, 18-year-old Ray Daniel Morgan was arrested Dec. 11 after investigators had received a break in the case the day before, Dec. 10.

He was put under brief surveillance and apprehended by Riverside police SWAT and gang detectives. Morgan was booked on two counts each of robbery and attempted robbery, and one count each of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm.

Morgan was dubbed the Silver Revolver Bandit because of his weapon of choice in the robberies, police said.

According to police, late on the night of Dec. 5, Morgan was caught on surveillance video robbing a Circle K convenience store in the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

He entered the store and demanded cash at gunpoint. When the clerk could not get the register open, Morgan assaulted him and then shot him once in the arm, police said. Morgan escaped on foot.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is survived.

Detectives did not disclose exactly how Morgan was identified as the suspect. The dates and details of the other four robberies were not released by police, although they were described as being similar in nature to the Circle K robbery.

Morgan is being held on $1 million bail.