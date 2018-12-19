LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new study says loneliness hits people hardest at three specific times in their lives – including their prime.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, found high rates of moderate and severe loneliness among adults in their late 20s, mid-50s, and late 80s.

The study involved 340 community-dwelling adults in San Diego between 27 and 101 years old.

While a link was found between a high prevalence of loneliness and health-related impacts, the study also found high levels of wisdom among those who said they were lonely.

Researchers say there were no significant differences in loneliness prevalence among men and women.