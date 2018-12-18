DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arrested for public intoxication and relieved of duty five months ago.

Tuesday night, LAPD board members ruled Commander Nicole Mehringer should lose her job for an incident that cost the department a whole lot of embarrassment.

Mehringer was busted along with a sergeant who was accused of being falling down drunk.

But her attorney Tuesday said that decision to terminate her was sexist.

“I think she expected that she was going to be fired but it’s still obviously disappointing,” said Mehringer’s attorney Brad Gage.

They were arrested in Glendale in April. Accused of being drunk in an unmarked LAPD vehicle.

She was in the passenger seat and charged with a misdemeanor.

Her attorney says others in the department have done far worse and she was singled out for being a woman.

“I believe that my client is being treated differently than the male employees. I believe there is evidence that male employees have been charged with greater allegations and not even been disciplined at all,” said Gage.

Even though the department’s decision is final, her attorney now says he will go to superior court to file an appeal.