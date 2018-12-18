NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man who police say got off the 170 Freeway to change his tire in a parking lot was shot to death.

The 42-year-old man had gotten off the freeway just before 6 p.m. Monday and was changing his tire in a parking lot of the Valley Plaza Recreation Center when two people began shooting at him. He was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two male suspects were last seen driving from the area in a black Mercedez-Benz.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the shooting was random or if the man was targeted, but they do believe it was gang related.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)