  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elon Musk, Hawthorne, Local TV, The Boring Company, Tunnel

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Elon Musk’s Boring Company Tuesday night unveiled its 1.14-mile-long test tunnel in Hawthorne, a prototype of an underground transportation system Musk has been touting as a way to avoid the Southland’s “soul-destroying traffic.”

Musk wants to help build a network of underground tunnels where driverless cars would shuttle passengers to and from multiple stations around major cities. At each stop there would be a lift which would avoid the construction of large and expensive stations.

4E665B889C004E7B85EEFC549EC298A4 Elon Musks Boring Company Unveils Test Transit Tunnel

Musk says it takes roughly a year to dig and construct a mile of tunnel in a city like LA. His goal is to speed up that process by 15-fold with new technology and new designs for his boring machines.

At this point Musk does not have a timeline for when a larger network of tunnels will be built but he’s hoping to have more built by the 2028 Olympics.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s