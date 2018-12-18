HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Elon Musk’s Boring Company Tuesday night unveiled its 1.14-mile-long test tunnel in Hawthorne, a prototype of an underground transportation system Musk has been touting as a way to avoid the Southland’s “soul-destroying traffic.”

Musk wants to help build a network of underground tunnels where driverless cars would shuttle passengers to and from multiple stations around major cities. At each stop there would be a lift which would avoid the construction of large and expensive stations.

Musk says it takes roughly a year to dig and construct a mile of tunnel in a city like LA. His goal is to speed up that process by 15-fold with new technology and new designs for his boring machines.

At this point Musk does not have a timeline for when a larger network of tunnels will be built but he’s hoping to have more built by the 2028 Olympics.

