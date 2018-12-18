OZARKS, Mo. (CBS Local) — A Missouri man has been ordered to repeatedly watch the Disney movie “Bambi” as part of his punishment for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

David Berry, Jr., his father, two brothers, and another man were arrested and convicted in one of the largest poaching cases in the state’s history, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,” said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter.

Berry, Jr. was sentenced to one year behind bars. In addition, Lawrence County Judge Robert George ordered him to “view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter” while at the county jail.

The 1942 animated classic film follows the life of Bambi, a young deer whose mother is killed by a hunter.

The busts followed a multi-year investigation called Operation Game Thief.

“It is unknown how many deer the main group of suspects has taken illegally over the past several years,” Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes said. “It would be safe to say that several hundred deer were taken illegally.”