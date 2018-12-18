  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    10:45 PMSports Central
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crossing Guard, Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A crossing guard killed on the job in Simi Valley.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Socrates and Los Angeles avenues.

Police had the area blocked off as they investigated.

Three vehicles were part of the collision — two Chevy Malibus and a Kia Soul. One of the Malibus was the vehicle that struck the crossing guard.

The 62-year-old victim was on the curb when she was struck.

Police say she was not in the process of helping anyone cross when she was hit.

It happened just before 2 p.m.

Students at the nearby Arroyo Elementary School get out at 2:10 p.m. so fortunately there weren’t many children there and there weren’t as many people that could have been there during the accident.

The victim is a Simi Valley resident. She worked for the city for several years.

Police say it isn’t her usual post. She was covering for someone Tuesday when she was killed.

The next of kin were being notified so they aren’t releasing her identity.

Police were in the process of figuring out how the three vehicles got into the positions they got in.

Police say the three vehicles have collision damage and all the drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s