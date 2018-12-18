SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A crossing guard killed on the job in Simi Valley.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Socrates and Los Angeles avenues.

Police had the area blocked off as they investigated.

Three vehicles were part of the collision — two Chevy Malibus and a Kia Soul. One of the Malibus was the vehicle that struck the crossing guard.

The 62-year-old victim was on the curb when she was struck.

Police say she was not in the process of helping anyone cross when she was hit.

It happened just before 2 p.m.

Students at the nearby Arroyo Elementary School get out at 2:10 p.m. so fortunately there weren’t many children there and there weren’t as many people that could have been there during the accident.

The victim is a Simi Valley resident. She worked for the city for several years.

Police say it isn’t her usual post. She was covering for someone Tuesday when she was killed.

The next of kin were being notified so they aren’t releasing her identity.

Police were in the process of figuring out how the three vehicles got into the positions they got in.

Police say the three vehicles have collision damage and all the drivers are cooperating with the investigation.