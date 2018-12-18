LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was wounded Tuesday after shots were fired at a passenger bus on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway near the northbound 405 transition, according to fire officials.

The victim – reportedly an 18-year-old woman – was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

All lanes on the westbound 10 Freeway were shut down from Fairfax Avenue to Robertson Boulevard. Authorities issued a Sigalert due to police activity.

The transition road from the 10 Freeway to the northbound 405 Freeway was also closed.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.