LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A dog that was found beaten, tied up in a trash bag and left in a Long Beach dumpster will go home Tuesday after a successful surgery on her broken leg.

Chloe, a 1-year-old terrier-poodle mix, underwent surgery Friday night to re-align her fractured femur and get a titanium plate placed to support her leg during recovery. Long Beach Animal Emergency officials say she will likely need two more months of physical therapy and rehab to fully recover from her ordeal.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the surgery and Chloe’s recovery thus far,” Long Beach Animal Emergency administrator Thomas Babcock said in a statement. “She will require extensive rehab and healing before she can return to full activity but continues to eat amazingly well and is gaining weight.”

The dog had been found in a dumpster on Dec. 8 near Walnut Avenue in Downtown Long Beach with bruising on most of her body, a broken leg and multiple skull and rib fractures. Diagnostics revealed her injuries were the result of significant neglect and abuse, hospital officials said.

The animal advocate who found Chloe says she has already gotten several inquiries about adopting Chloe, who will first go home to a foster home experienced with caring for medical needs dogs.

“We will not be sending out or accepting adoption applications until she is fully healed, which will not be inside of three months,” Diana Kliche said in a statement.

Kliche’s organization, Fix Long Beach, along with Just Food For Dogs, Sparky and the Gang and several good Samaritans are offering a reward of more than $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Chloe’s abuse. Anyone with information about the case can call the Long Beach Animal Care Service’s Special Investigation Unit at (562) 570-3086.