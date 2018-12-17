WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman was killed early Monday after her sedan was T-boned by a pickup truck driven by a man police say was under the influence.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at De La Osa. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman was pulling out onto Topanga Canyon from De La Osa when the truck smashed into the small silver sedan. The driver was under the influence and speeding in the residential neighborhood, according to police.

The pickup truck driver was taken to Woodland Hills Hospital and is expected to recover.