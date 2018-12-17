LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It was a proposal for the ages: a man popped the question to his girlfriend last month at Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills with the help of 16 dogs.

Laura Stampler, a writer, told CBS News that her fiancé Maurice Goldstein invited her for a hike at Runyon Canyon one afternoon during Thanksgiving weekend.

“I saw the rose petals and I see a group of figures and it’s just like, all of a sudden … you know,” Stampler told CBS News from New York City, where the couple lives. “And I just started hyperventilating and crying.”

As they were embracing, with an acapella group serenading them, Stampler got a second surprise.

“When we were kissing, all of a sudden all of these dogs were unleashed and started running towards me,” Stampler said.

The dogs had been procured by a friend of the Goldstein family. The whole event was caught on video.

“I personally don’t know how you can top puppies,” gushed Stampler, “For me, personally, this was beyond perfect — just having someone who knows you well enough to make you happy.”