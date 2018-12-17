  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Now that pot is fully legalized in California, more of the industry is being regulated, which is beneficial for buyers but an extra cost for sellers.

Chemical contaminants like pesticides and fungicides in cannabis are only now being tested in state-licensed labs.

At Cannalysis lab in Santa Ana, scientists and lab technicians test for 66 types of herbicides, pesticides and fungicides.

Licensed marijuana distributors are required by law to have their cannabis rigorously tested. Often times, whole crops fail to pass state regulation and have to be destroyed.

