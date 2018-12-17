  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Beverly Hills, Street Closure, Sunset Boulevard, Water Main Break

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A stretch of Sunset Boulevard is mostly closed Monday morning after a pipe leak turned into a full-blown water main break over the weekend.

The water line leak was first discovered at Sunset Boulevard and Alpine Drive Friday night. The leak grew into a water main break Sunday night, prompting crews to shut down the intersection and most of Sunset to Rexford Driver.

All eastbound lanes are shut down, but one westbound lane remains open on Sunset Boulevard.

In a Sunday night news release, the city of Beverly Hills asked residents, businesses and visitors to conserve water and not water their landscapes for the next seven days. The release said that the point of the leak had not yet been discovered, and the damage has yet to be determined.

Eastbound Sunset Boulevard traffic will be diverted onto Rexford Drive and up Lomitas Avenue to get past the closure, and heavy traffic is anticipated in the area.

