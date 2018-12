SILVER LAKE (CBSLA) — The man accused in a deadly shootout at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake told a judge Monday he wants to “plead insanity.”

Gene Atkins, 28, is waiving his right to an attorney and instead is representing himself.

Ultimately, the judge entered a not guilty plea on Atkins’ behalf.

Trader Joe’s Assistant Manager Mely Corado was struck by a police bullet during the shootout and died.

Atkins remains in jail on a $15 million bond.