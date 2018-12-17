LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former CBS CEO Les Moonves “will not receive any severance payment from the company” following an investigation by the CBS Board of Directors that determined “grounds to terminate with cause”, the company announced Monday.

A statement released by the board detailed those grounds to include Moonves’ “willful and material malfeasance,

violation of company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation”.

“Mr. Moonves will not receive any severance payment from the company,” according to the board.

It wasn’t clear whether the board would publicly release the results of the investigation.

The investigation by two law firms — Debevoise & Plimpton and Covington & Burling — comes 13 months after the firing of Charlie Rose, who was co-host of “CBS This Morning” before being ousted over reports of sexual misconduct.

Moonves was fired in September following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. He has denied any wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.