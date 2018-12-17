LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South L.A. woman who lost her grandson to gang violence is fighting back by using billboards to help save other innocent lives.

The billboards read: “I ain’t from nowhere – I don’t gangbang.” The saying is a reference to a cryptic expression used by gang members, often before they take someone’s life.

But now families of victims are flipping the script and are using the #iaintfromnowhere campaign to spread awareness about gang violence.

Wilma Galathe is the driving force behind the campaign. Her grandson was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“On June 26th of 2016, my 15-year-old grandson was killed by gang members,” Galathe explained.

“This is an epidemic that has spanned more than 50 years. And it impacts this neighborhood. It impacts our communities. And most of the time, it’s not shared and it doesn’t leave the community.

As Galathe points out, many families have been impacted by gang violence. Her close friend and supporter of the campaign also lost her stepson and grandson to gang violence.

“Marquis lost his life. He was coming from work. He had just graduated from the fire department to become a paramedic,” she said.

Clear Channel donated 13 billboards to help spread the message. Galathe hopes it saves lives.

“I’m not trying to pick a fight with gang members,” she said. “This is just a bunch of mothers trying to save their children.”