HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — A high surf advisory was demonstrated in stark effect Monday when waves appeared to be hitting the Hermosa Beach Pier.

(credit: CBS)

Dangerously high waves and strong rip currents are expected all the way up along the Central Coast through at least Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Swells of at least 10 feet could hit Southern California’s west-facing beaches, and there is a major concern of strong rip currents.

Along the Central Coast, waves were deemed too dangerous for the annual Mavericks surfing competition. Waves are expected to hit 50 feet Monday near Half Moon Bay. Organizers say they now plan to hold the famous surfing competition sometime in January.

