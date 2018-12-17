LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A worker died after suffering an unspecified industrial injury while working at a residential construction site in Bel Air Monday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the 2300 block of North Donella Circle at around 11:45 a.m., where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The circumstances leading up to the man’s death were not confirmed.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, were called to investigate.