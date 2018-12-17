  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Beverly Grove, Pop-Up Shop, Smash And Grab

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) — A pop-up shop selling high-end designer clothes and accessories was hit by a group of smash-and-grab burglars, just one day after it opened in Beverly Grove.

Police say a group of five to 10 burglars used something heavy to break through the plate-glass door of the storefront, which had just opened as Amuze.com Sunday. They grabbed as much high-end designer merchandise as they could, and got away in three to four cars.

Officers were alerted to the break-in by a silent alarm and a witness who said the window had been broken with a heavy object, possibly a rock.

“The building was secured, the building was locked down, it has an alarm, so the owner did everything they could to protect their property,” Los Angeles police Sgt. Delano Hutchins said. “Unfortunately, we just have people out there that choose to take things that aren’t theirs.”

Amuze.com sells men’s and women’s clothing and accessories from designers such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Valentino. The pop-up shop had just opened Sunday, and was scheduled to last through Wednesday, but it’s not clear if that might change.

Over the past few months, there have been a rash burglaries in the West Los Angeles area involving a smashed-in glass door or window and a group of people running in, grabbing merchandise, and getting away in more than one car. Police say, however, that it’s not clear yet whether Monday’s burglary is related to ones at the Grove last month or Bape store in In October.

