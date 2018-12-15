  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Christmas, Holidays

Just how does Santa know exactly which toys kids in California want to find under the Christmas tree? Perhaps he powers up the computer at the North Pole and consults Google. That could explain how he knows American kids are just wild about Power Wheels, the riding toy from Fisher-Price that allows kids to rev around their yards and parks like aspiring Nascar drivers.

But that’s not the case in California, where an analysis of Google searches by Review.org, an internet company that reviews all kinds of home devices and products. Kids in our state are asking for a hula hoop in their letters to Santa.

Read the full story on Patch.com.

