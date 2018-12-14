SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — Alicia Zepeda says she thought it was a bomb.

Police say the driver who did it was having medical issues.

CBSLA’s Tom Wait sat down with the woman who was close to being killed at her San Gabriel home.

“We heard like a loud boom. We thought it was a bomb,” said Zepeda.

Zepeda describes the horrifying moment an SUV careened through her bay window covered in Christmas decorations. She and her friend were in the room, only a couple of feet from where the vehicle came to a stop.

“Glass just shattered everywhere. We were just in shock. I don’t know how we got out of there. I don’t even remember jumping over the pool table,” said Zepeda.

Zepeda was behind a pool table. It pinned her back. She had to jump out and go through the back door to escape.

“I ran to the street and the first car there I told him ‘please help me. There’s a car in my living room. There’s a man in there.’ I was just screaming for help,” said Zepeda.

Zepeda says the man was not conscious and his foot was apparently stuck on the accelerator. You can see the burned rubber from the tires. Pieces of the SUV are still in the living room along with all of the destroyed Christmas decorations and other cherished belongings.

“The insurance does not cover my personal items,” said Zepeda. “The owner’s insurance just covers the damage to the building.”

Seeing her home like this is not easy for Zepeda or her family, but they know this accident could have been much worse.

“I’m fine and my friend is too. I’m just sore and aching. And we can’t get it out of our minds. I haven’t slept. I haven’t slept because I keep think about the car coming in,” said Zepeda.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damage.