LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspected hit-and-run driver is now locked up in connection to a violent street-racing crash in South L.A. police say injured a mother and two little girls.

According to police, a Mustang and a Camaro were racing down Florence Ave. Sunday night just before the crash.

Security video captured the moment one of the vehicles hit the victims’ car, sending it right into a light pole.

Nine-year-old Delilah, her best friend and Delilah’s mother were injured.

The 39-year-old driver who hit them was also taken to the hospital. Hours later, police arrested the other driver.

Delila suffered severe brain injury.

“We’ve had them come in – the doctor come in – and tell us to prepare for the worst already,” said Delila’s mother, Lety Garcia. “It’s just something you don’t want to hear.”

Police say a 38-year-old was behind the wheel of the Mustang that took off. He now faces felony hit-and-run charges.