LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s an innovative crime-fighter in town.

A new robot set to patrol downtown’s The Bloc will be armed with high-tech cameras designed to pick up video footage and information as it rolls through the mall. It’s the first of its kind in the City of Los Angeles, following implementation in other cities, including New York and Washington — where the robot ended up in a fountain.

Supporters say new sensors will prevent the robot from encountering a similar mishap at its L.A. home.

The Bloc General Manager Dan Cote says the robot isn’t meant to take away jobs but rather to enhance human security presence.

“If this works well we may add another one in the future,” he said.

The bot is scheduled to report to work in two weeks.

The Bloc is running a contest to name it. The winner will receive a $500 gift certificate.