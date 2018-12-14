BURBANK (CBSLA) – Police have released home security video of a suspect wanted for tailing a mail carrier and stealing a package off the front porch of a home in Burbank last week.

The suspect was caught on video on Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. swiping a package off the front porch of a home in the 1800 block of North Maple Street, according to Burbank police.

The U.S. Postal Service mail truck can be seen in the background, parked along the street in front of the home. However, the mail carrier was away from the truck at the time delivering mail on foot, police said.

It’s unclear if the suspect is also wanted in connection with any other package thefts.

The holidays are a popular time for thieves looking to steal packages. Authorities advise the public to be vigilant and follow tips such as making sure someone is home when a package is expected and requiring signatures for packages.

If you receive a lot of packages and cannot be home to receive them, instead establish a delivery locker or P.O. Box.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call Burbank police.