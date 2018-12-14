  • KCAL9On Air

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A new smartphone app that shows users a map of more than 1,500 access points along the California coast was created with help from a tech billionaire whose elaborate wedding ran afoul of state regulators.

The Los Angeles Times reports the California Coastal Commission unveiled the YourCoast app at its meeting Thursday in Newport Beach.

Napster co-founder Sean Parker agreed to help build the educational tool after he constructed a large movie-set-like site for his 2013 wedding in an ecologically sensitive area of Big Sur without proper permits. The ex-president of Facebook also paid more than $2 million in a settlement.

The app shows paths to hard-to-find beaches and gives information about amenities like parking, restrooms or fishing facilities. Users can submit photos or report violations to the commission.

