Filed Under:Christmas Lights, Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Christmas cheer is being restricted to drive-through viewing only in one Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood where homes are all dressed up for the holidays.

Starting Friday, visitors who want to check out Thoroughbred Street’s intricate and festive light displays will only be able to do so from their cars from 5 to 11 p.m.

“You don’t get to, like, get up close and take pictures,” 9-year-old L’Monte Huff said, before the new ordinance went into effect.

The elaborate Christmas light displays have been an attraction for generations of families, drawing people from Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. But its popularity was a problem for the city, prompting the drive-through only ordinance.

Drivers are “distracted by the lights that around them,” San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Brandon Steffler said. Sometimes kids get away from their parents and they walk in front of these cars. We’re preventing any tragedy that may occur.”

Homeowners, vendors and visitors all seem to feel the new ordinance will make the holidays feel less festive.

When the ordinance kicks in, limiting visitors to their cars, “it’s gonna be really sad,” neighbor Lynne Withey said.

