LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Friday and five people have been arrested in connection with his murder in a wild series of events that included a brief car chase.

Police remain on the scene in the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard, where a man was who had been riding his bicycle was found fatally shot at about 12:30 a.m. Investigators say this was just the first crime scene in connection with the killing.

About a half hour later, the same shooter is believed to have fired at a car at Telegraph Road and McBride Avenue. The car – a green Honda Accord – matched the description in the Whittier Boulevard homicide, and police began chasing after it.

The car hit a median and blew out a tire a short time later in Downey, about six miles away from the initial shooting. Five people were in the car – two females and three males. Authorities say two of the people are juveniles. They were taken into custody without further incident.

But authorities also had to shut down all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway for about a half hour, to recover a gun that had allegedly been thrown out of the car between East LA and Downey.

Detectives are working to determine who of the five in the car was the shooter. Authorities say they believe the shooting may have been gang related.