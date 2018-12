BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — LAPD and LAFD officials are investigating a box truck explosion in Boyle Heights.

Crews responded to 2720 E. Olympic Blvd. at 5:47 p.m. following a report of an explosion of unknown contents inside a semi trailer truck that collided into a gas station.

The gas station was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A portion of Olympic Blvd. at Soto St. was shut down due to the investigation.

This story is developing.